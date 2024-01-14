Hockey India congratulates Navneet Kaur on completing 150 international caps

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 14 : Hockey India on Sunday congratulated Navneet Kaur on completing 150 International Caps.

She achieved this remarkable milestone during India's match against New Zealand, the ninth-ranked team in the world, in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium here in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Navneet, who hails from Haryana, has been one of the most consistent midfielders for the Indian Women's Hockey Team. She played a significant role in the team that won the 9th Women's Asia Cup in November 2017 scoring four goals. She was also a part of the Bronze Medal winning team at the Junior Women's Hockey World Cup in Germany in 2013.

The fleet-footed midfielder was a part of the Indian squad that won the Silver Medal in the 5th Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2018 as a forward and was an integral part of the team that participated in the Commonwealth Games 2018 and the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018.

She won the Silver Medal with the Indian team at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang. In 2019, Navneet was part of India's victory at the FIH Series Finals as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar, India. Navneet also played a crucial role as a forward in India's fourth place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Navneet was also at the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman representing the Indian squad that won the Bronze medal and the Gold medal-winning squad at the 2022 Women's FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Valencia, Spain.

Her most recent achievement was winning the Gold medal with the Indian team at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in November at Ranchi after winning the Bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in October 2023.

"I am thrilled to be playing my 150th match for India. It has been a surreal journey. What makes it even sweeter is that I am playing this game in my own country. I am indebted to my family for the amount of support they provided to me to pursue my dream of playing hockey for India. I am also very thankful to my teammates and coaching staff who have helped me throughout my journey," Navneet was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

Congratulating Navneet on achieving this milestone, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey said, "A huge congratulations to Navneet on this special milestone. I wish she continues to do wonders for our national side as she has over the years consistently."

