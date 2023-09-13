Hockey India congratulates Raghu Prasad RV on being appointed as umpire for Paris Olympic 2024

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Hockey India on Wednesday congratulated Raghu Prasad RV on being appointed as Umpire in the discipline of hockey for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), world governing body for hockey. The FIH announced its decision on Tuesday following the selection made by FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committee.

Raghu, who has officiated in 186 international matches, will be the only Indian to officiate in hockey discipline at the Paris Olympic Games next year. This will be his third appearance as an umpire at the greatest sporting extravaganza – after having officiated in 2012 London Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Expressing his gratitude to FIH and Hockey India, Raghu Prasad RV stated, “It is truly a great honour for me to get an opportunity to officiate at the Paris Olympic Games. I thank FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committee for selecting me and I also thank Hockey India for all their support over the past decade.”

He further highlighted the increase in number of umpires and technical officials coming up in India, who have been getting an opportunity to officiate at prestigious international events. He said, “Over the past few years, there is a surge in the number of umpires and technical officials who have been representing India at various international events and this is purely because of Hockey India’s efforts to educate and equip officials. There are more women coming up the ranks and this is a great moment for the country.”

A native of Bengaluru, Raghu started his umpiring career in 2001, officiating in domestic school, college and league tournaments. He served as an international umpire for the first time in 2003 at the Four Nations Tournament in Australia. In the last 20 years, Raghu Prasad has umpired at major events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, three World Cups.

Raghu Prasad will also be seen officiating at the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games this September along with Javed Sheikh, Moghul Mohd. Muneer, Gurinder Singh Sangha, Biswaranjan Sarangi and Rohini Bopanna.

Congratulating Raghu Prasad on being appointed as Umpire at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate Raghu Prasad on being appointed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to officiate at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is hardworking and always upskilling himself with the ever-evolving game of hockey and it is certainly a matter of great pride for India to have a representation in officiating at the Paris Olympics. I wish him the very best in preparing for the prestigious Games, as umpires too need to work equally hard similar to players to be in top form to officiate in these high-octane matches.”

Echoing the President’s views, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, said, “It is a great moment for India with FIH naming the very experienced Raghu Prasad as umpire for the Paris Olympic Games. It is Hockey India’s endeavour to have more and more match officials and technical officials at prestigious hockey events. Through the Hockey India Match Officials Education and Development Plan we are constantly working towards providing Indian officials with opportunity to upskill their knowledge and also are working on providing them the right exposure. I wish Raghu Prasad the very best.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor