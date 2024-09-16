Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2024: PSPB derail RSPB to retain title

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], September 16 : Last-year champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) retained their title after being crowned champions of the 4th Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Sunday.

In the final, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) staged a come-from-behind 3-2 shoot-out win to retain the title they won in Bangalore in 2023. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In a final that went down to the wire, PSPB scored a last-minute equalizer through Talwinder Singh (59th), to cancel RSPB's Darshan Vibhav Gawkar 11th minute goal to level the scoreline (1-1) and push the game into the shootout.

In the shootout, PSPB scored through Sumit Kumar, Shilanand Lakra and a match-winner by skipper Devindar Sunil Walmiki, while Talwinder Singh and Vikramjit Singh missed theirs.

RSPB, on the other hand, converted twice through Shivam Anand, Darshan Vibhav Gawkar, while Simranjot Singh, and skipper Yuvraj Walmiki missed theirs including Gursahibjit Singh.

PSCB thus won their third title beating the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in all four meetings the teams have had. The only time RSPB won the title was the 2nd edition at New Delhi when they edged out PSCB in the shootout.

Earlier, Services Sports Control Board (SSC) clinched third place after leaving it late by netting all second-half goals. SSC beat Food Corporation of India (SSC) 4-0.

For the unfortunate FCI, it was their best position ever in the championship, while SSC retained the third place they finished last year.

A brace each by Sushil Dhanwar (33rd - p.c, 41st - p.c, Harman Singh 35th, 47th) did the job for SSC during regulation time.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the trophies were given away by Namdev Shirgaokar, Secretary General. Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) and Krishna Prakash Krishna Prakash (IPS, ADG) Force One Maharashtra Police and also the President of Hockey Maharashtra. Also present at the function were Hockey Maharashtra, Secretary Manish Anand and Senior Vice President Manoj Bhore.

Results

Final: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB): 1 (3) beat Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB): 1(2) HT: 1-0

Third place: Services Sports Control Board (SSCB): 4 beat Food Corporation of India (FCI): 0. HT: 0-0.

