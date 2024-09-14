Hockey India Junior National Championship: Haryana, Karnataka, AP, Punjab register wins on day-6

Jalandhar (Punjab)[India], September 14 : On day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Punjab secured wins in their respective matches. Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Hockey played a 5-5 draw with each other.

In the first match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Haryana proved out to be the better one as they defeated their opponents 6-1. Rohit Rana (2'), Sunil Maan (11'), Sahil Ruhal (17'), and Ami Khasa (60') scored one goal each while Navraj Singh (7', 37') scored a brace for Hockey Haryana. On the other side, Anurag Suthar (50') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

In the second match today, Hockey Karnataka defeated Kerala Hockey 6-1. Aryan Uthappa Mt (6', 35') and Captainl Sunil P B (8', 45') scored a couple of goals each for Hockey Karnataka whereas Vivek Ravi Bagade (22') and Dhanush Kaveriappa Ma (32') scored one goal each. In response, Anujith P (47') scored the only goal for Kerala Hockey.

In the other match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh played out a 5-5 draw against Delhi Hockey in a thrilling encounter. Captain Boni Prasanth (1', 31') and Sai Kumar Metta (38', 40') scored a brace each and Patan Asad Musfin Khan (29') also scored one goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Delhi Hockey proved out to be equally skilled in all the departments as Harsh Sharma (5', 58') and Captain Bhanu (20', 35') scored a couple of goals each and Yuvraj Singh (43') also scored one goal to end the scoreline on 5-5.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Punjab won against Hockey Mizoram 7-1. For Hockey Punjab, Captain Ujwal Singh (10') opened the account on the scoreboard joined by Harshdeep Singh (12'), Japnit Singh (15'), Om Rajnesh Saini (36'), Lovenoor Singh (40'), Jarman Singh (48') and Abhishek Gorkhi (59') who also scored one goal each. In response, Akash Yadav (48') scored the only goal for Hockey Mizoram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor