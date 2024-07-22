Hockey India Junior West Zone Championship 2024: Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan register wins on day one

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)[India], July 22 : Day one of the second Hockey India Junior Women and Men West Zone Championship 2024, held in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh saw Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Rajasthan clinch victories in their respective women's matches, while Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Maharashtra won their respective men's fixtures.

Hockey Maharashtra dominates Goans Hockey

In the women's fixtures, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Goans Hockey, 13-0. Captain Sanika Chandrakant Mane (7', 22', 27', 50', 51') was exceptional, scoring five goals. Dhaware Sukanya (6', 9'), Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (20', 39'), Savitri Borigalli (24', 56'), Khushi (4'), and Asmita Ashok Ghotale (15') also contributed to Maharashtra's victory.

Hockey Rajasthan overcomes Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu Hockey

In the other women's fixture, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu Hockey, 4-1. Anamika Sharma (22', 35'), Sakshi Sharma (43') and Mahavar Gayatri (49') scored for Rajasthan while Anita Devi (28') scored the only goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu Hockey.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh powers through Goans Hockey

In the men's fixtures, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Goans Hockey, 14-0. Mohd Anas (1', 29', 58') and Tushar Parmar (39', 40', 42') sparkled with hat tricks while Prashant Rajput (5', 56') and Ahmed Tauheed (25', 54') scored braces. Viveka Pal (7'), Ritendra Pratap Singh (23'), Almaqz Khan (26'), and Subhan Abid (50') also scored a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, according to a release.

Hockey Rajasthan edges out Hockey Gujarat

The second men's fixture of the day saw Hockey Rajasthan beat Hockey Gujarat, 5-4. While Mayankumar Halpati (6') gave Gujarat the lead, Rajasthan bounced back with goals from Himanshu Kumar Meena (22', 24'), Ravinder Singh Rajvi (44', 58') and Aditya Yadav (54'). Gena Noman (26', 33') and Bhadraveshwara Fenil (29') scored for Hockey Gujarat as well.

Hockey Maharashtra triumphs over Chhattisgarh Hockey in close contest

In the final men's fixture of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey, 5-4. Maharashtra's Kartik Ramesh Patare (4', 35', 43') proved to be the difference while Gaurav Baburao Patil (21') and Arjun (60') also sounded the boards in favour of Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh Hockey fought valiantly to stay in the contest with goals from Mohit Nayak (48', 55'), Mahavir Verma (28') and Captain Anand Kumar Suryavanshi (34'), but the home team fell short.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor