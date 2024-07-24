Hockey India launches Athlete Management System to revolutionize talent development and management

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Hockey India on Wednesday launched their cutting-edge Athlete Management System (AMS), designed to revolutionise the management and development of hockey talent across the nation. This innovative system will serve two primary purposes - Elite Athlete Tracking and Grassroots Talent Identification.

For Elite Athlete Tracking, the AMS will monitor the progress of top-tier players, including all members of the four national teams. This will ensure that athletes receive personalized and data-driven support to enhance their performance and maintain their competitive edge.

Also, the AMS will help in Grassroots Talent Identification by tracking players from their earliest involvement in hockey through all levels of competition - district, state, national, and international. This will help identify and nurture emerging talent, ensuring a strong pipeline of skilled athletes for the future.

Here are the key features of the Athlete Management System (AMS):

Assessment System: Comprehensive assessment tools with various graphs, analysis, and reporting capabilities.

Training Load Measurement: Monitor and optimize athletes' training loads to prevent overtraining and injuries.

Connectivity with Wearable Devices: Seamless integration with devices such as Catapult, Polar, Garmin, and more.

Exercise and Workout Builder: Customized exercise and workout plans tailored to each athlete's needs.

Health and Injury Tracking: Detailed tracking of athletes' health and injury status for proactive management.

Wellness Measurement: Regular monitoring of athletes' wellness to ensure holistic development.

Coaching Calendar and Scheduler: Efficient planning and scheduling of training sessions and competitions.

Alerts/Notifications: Timely alerts and notifications to keep athletes and coaches informed.

Media Storage: Secure storage for videos and other files related to athletes' training and performance.

Security Features: Advanced encryption, firewalls, and industry-standard security measures to protect data.

Hosting and Data Backup: The system will be hosted on Indian servers with regular data backups to ensure data integrity and availability.

Hockey India's AMS marks a significant milestone in the nation's hockey development program.

By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Hockey India aims to elevate the standards of athlete management and propel Indian hockey to new heights.

"Hockey India's new Athlete Management System represents a transformative step in how we support and develop our athletes. This state-of-the-art system will provide us with invaluable insights and tools to enhance player performance and identify future stars from the grassroots level," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

"We are thrilled to implement the AMS, which underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in Indian hockey. By integrating advanced technology with our training programs, we are ensuring that our athletes receive the best possible support throughout their careers," Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said.

"The AMS will be a game-changer for us, allowing for more precise monitoring and tailored training programs. By leveraging this technology, we can closely track each athlete's performance metrics and health data, enabling us to design personalized training and recovery plans. This will significantly benefit our athletes, especially in injury prevention and recovery, ensuring they remain in peak condition throughout the season. Moreover, educating our players is our prime motto, where we are imparting technology, science, and skills to have a holistic development of each athlete," Indian Women's Hockey Team Coach Harendra Singh said.

