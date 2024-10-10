Hockey India League 2024-25: Over 1000 players set to go under hammer at Players' Auction

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The stage is set for the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL), as the players' auction for the 2024-25 season is scheduled to take place from 13th to 15th October at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. After a 7-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men's and, for the first time, an exclusive women's league, running concurrently.

With Hockey India League restarting for Men and the inaugural season for Women's Hockey India League set to start this season, the players' auction will mark a pivotal moment in shaping the franchises for the upcoming season. The men's auction will be held on the 13th and 14th of October, while the historic women's auction will take place on 15th October. This auction not only signifies a revival of one of the most exciting hockey competitions in the world but also a major step forward in promoting women's hockey in India.

Players' Auction Details:

Over 1,000 players have registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, with a remarkable balance of domestic and international talent:

Over 400 domestic men's players

Over 150 overseas men's players

Over 250 domestic women's players

Over 70 overseas women's players

Players are divided into three base price categories: INR 2,00,000, INR 5,00,000, and INR 10,00,000, based on the value they selected for themselves. The breakdown is as follow:

Over 600 players in the INR 2,00,000 category

Over 250 players in the INR 5,00,000 category

Over 250 players in the INR 10,00,000 category

Star Players in the Auction:

The Men's Auction will kick off with India's bronze medal-winning team from the Paris Olympics, featuring top stars like Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Vice Captain Hardik Singh, seasoned players like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, among others. Adding to the excitement, former Indian hockey legends such as Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, and Dharamvir Singh have also registered, setting the stage for a highly anticipated event.

International hockey icons including Arthur van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Gonzalo Peillat, Jip Janssen, Thierry Brinkman, and Dayaan Cassiem will add global talent and flair to the men's league.

The Women's auction will kick off with top players from the Indian Women's Hockey Team, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, Captain Salima Tete, rising star and drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women's player Vandana Katariya, and Lalremsiami, among others.

Former Indian players like Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have also registered for the auction.

International women's players including Delfina Merino, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Maria Granatto, Rachael Lynch, and Nike Lorenz are set to be part of the bidding war, adding further excitement to the first-ever HIL women's league.

Team Composition:

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 overseas players, reflecting HIL's vision of promoting both local and global talent.

HIL 2024-25 Schedule and Venues:

The HIL 2024-25 will officially commence on 28th December 2024, with a grand opening ceremony in Rourkela, Odisha. Matches will be held across two iconic venues Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The women's league final will be held on 26th January 2025 in Ranchi, and the men's final is scheduled for 1st February 2025 in Rourkela.

In a bid to ensure every match results in a winner, the league has introduced shootouts for any matches that end in a tie, promising fans intense, decisive hockey action.

