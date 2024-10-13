Hockey India League auction: Hyderabad Toofans secure Gonzalo Peillat for Rs 68 lakh

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Hyderabad Toofans acquired top-tier forward Gonzalo Peillat for 68 lakhs, marking the highest bid for a foreign player at the Hockey India League (HIL) Player Auction on Sunday.

The auctions for the league, making its return after seven years, commenced today and will run till October 15.

Peillat used to play for Argentina (176 goals in 153 matches) from 2011-2019. Then he acquired German citizenship, switched to Germany in 2022. He has won Hockey World Cup with Germany.

Indian goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak and youngster Jugraj Singh fetched big deals during the Hockey India League (HIL) auction on Sunday.

While Krishan, noted for his fine goalkeeping skills during some of the toughest moments in Indian Hockey which won him the 'Goalkeeper of the Year' award twice, went to Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakhs, the young defender Jugraj fetched a commendable Rs 48 lakhs from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for his services.

The dynamic defender Jarmanpreet Singh, who has had experience of playing Olympics and World Cup for India in a 121-match long career for India, was also picked up by Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 38 lakhs.

Indian midfielder Shamsher Singh was also signed by Delhi team for Rs 42 lakhs, having scored 16 goals in 103 national team appearances.

Coming to some foreign talent, Argetina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago and Netherlands' goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak were signed by Delhi SG Pipers and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers respectively.

Australian goalkeeper Andrew Carter went unsold.

Paris Olympics silver medal winning goalkeeper Jean Paul Danneberg of Germany was also picked up by Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 27 lakhs.

Irish and Great Britain goalkeepers David Harte and Oliver Payne also attracted signings from Tamil Nadu Dragons and Team Gonasika respectively.

Indian men's hockey Olympic medal winning captain Harmanpreet Singh's services were secured by Soorma Hockey Club for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL) for a massive Rs 78 lakh, becoming the most expensive player in the league.

A brilliant drag-flicker and a man known to deliver in the most clutch and tense moments, has signed with Soorma, with his skills making him the most expensive player in the competition. He has scored 205 goals in 234 appearances for the national senior side.

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh's services were also acquired by UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakhs. He was also a crucial part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning team and has been the architect of many of country's memorable wins on the field. In 142 appearances, Hardik has scored 11 goals.

UP Rudras also signed Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, the Olympic bronze medalist, the Arjuna Awardee for Rs 28 lakhs, who has made his experience talk on every stage, be it the World Cups or the Olympics. Nilankanta Sharma, the dynamic midfielder who has scored 16 goals in 132 international appearances for India, was also picked by Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 34 lakhs.

Sanjay, the powerhouse defender also joined Kalinga Lancers for Rs 38 lakhs, boosting Lancers' attack. India's rising midfielder, Vivek Sagar Prasad, also fetched a big deal with Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 40 lakhs.

Mandeep Singh was picked up by Team Gonasika for 25 lakh, while his teammate Manpreet Singh also joined the same franchise for 42 lakh. Meanwhile, Amit Rohidas was snapped up by Tamil Nadu Dragons for 48 lakh.

Gurjant Singh was the first player to be sold, fetching 19 lakh, but it was star drag-flicker and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh who stole the spotlight, becoming the costliest buy in the first half at 78 lakh. Both Gurjant and Harmanpreet were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive player, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for 70 lakh.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature eight men's teams and six women's teams, marking the first standalone women's league in the country that will run concurrently with the men's competition. In its previous edition back in 2017, Kalinga Lancers had become the champion, beating Dabang Mumbai for the title.

The league will kick-off on December 28 this year with matches scheduled in two venues Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025, in Ranchi, while the men's final is scheduled for February 1, 2025, in Rourkela.

