Hockey India League auction: Krishan, Jugraj fetch big deals with Kalinga, Bengal

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Money keeps pouring on some of hockey biggest stars as Indian goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak and youngster Jugraj Singh fetched big deals during the Hockey India League (HIL) auction on Sunday.

The auctions for the competition, making its return after seven years, are taking place from October 13 to 15.

While Krishan, noted for his fine goalkeeping skills during some of the toughest moments in Indian Hockey which won him the 'Goalkeeper of the Year' award twice, went to Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakhs, the young defender Jugraj fetched a commendable Rs 48 lakhs from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for his services.

"Krishan B Pathak! 2x Goalkeeper of the Year (2019, 2022) & the man behind India's incredible saves in the WC, Pro League & Asian Games is sold to Rs32 lakhs for Kalinga Lancers!," posted the official X handle of HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845414929530311011

"Jugraj Singh dominated at #AsianChampionsTrophy & rocked the #HockeyProLeague! Now, Jugraj Singh is about to light up the #HockeyIndiaLeague is sold to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 48 lakhs. #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction," said another post from HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845413581313147038

The dynamic defender Jarmanpreet Singh, who has had experience of playing Olympics and World Cup for India in a 121-match long career for India, was also picked up by Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 38 lakhs.

"Jarmanpreet Singh, the dynamic defender with experience in the Olympics and World Cup for the Hockey India Men's Team, is heading to @DelhiSG_Pipers for Rs38 lakhs in the #HockeyIndiaLeague!," posted HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845418015908823311

Indian midfielder Shamsher Singh was also signed by Delhi team for Rs 42 lakhs, having scored 16 goals in 103 national team appearances.

"Shamsher Singh, star midfielder of the Hockey India Men's Team and 2021 Arjuna Award winner, has been acquired by Delhi SG Pipers for 42 Lakhs at the Hockey India League Auction!," posted HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845416668513611952

Coming to some foreign talent, Argetina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago and Netherlands' goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak were signed by Delhi SG Pipers and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers respectively.

"Tomas Santiago, Argentina's ace goalkeeper, joins Delhi SG Pipers for Rs10 lakhs!," tweeted HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845424036362547530

"Pirmin Blaak is now a Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tiger for 25 lakhs! #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction," posted HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845423784083456284

Meanwhile, Australian goalkeeper Andrew Carter went unsold.

"Australia's Andrew Carter goes unsold!," posted HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845419229186752568

Paris Olympics silver medal winning goalkeeper Jean Paul Danneberg of Germany was also picked up by Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 27 lakhs.

"Goalkeeper Jean Paul Danneberg from Germany has joined Hyderabad Toofans for 27 lakhs! Get ready for an incredible season ahead! #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction," posted HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845422482393792786

Irish and Great Britain goalkeepers David Harte and Oliver Payne also attracted signings from Tamil Nadu Dragons and Team Gonasika respectively.

"Big moves in the #HILPlayerAuction! Oliver Payne, the talented goalkeeper, is joining Team Gonasika for 15 lakhs! #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction," tweeted HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845423048280899816

"Goalkeeper David Harte has made the move to Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs32 lakhs! #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction," said another post from HIL.

https://x.com/HockeyIndiaLeag/status/1845421896755708211

Notably, Indian men's hockey Olympic medal winning captain Harmanpreet Singh's services were secured by Soorma Hockey Club for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL) for a massive Rs 78 lakh, becoming the most expensive player in the league.

A brilliant drag-flicker and a man known to deliver in the most clutch and tense moments, has signed with Soorma, with his skills making him the most expensive player in the competition. He has scored 205 goals in 234 appearances for the national senior side.

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh's services were also acquired by UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakhs. He was also a crucial part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning team and has been the architect of many of country's memorable wins on the field. In 142 appearances, Hardik has scored 11 goals.

UP Rudras also signed Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, the Olympic bronze medalist, the Arjuna Awardee for Rs 28 lakhs, who has made his experience talk on every stage, be it the World Cups or the Olympics. Nilankanta Sharma, the dynamic midfielder who has scored 16 goals in 132 international appearances for India, was also picked by Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 34 lakhs.

Sanjay, the powerhouse defender also joined Kalinga Lancers for Rs 38 lakhs, boosting Lancers' attack. India's rising midfielder, Vivek Sagar Prasad, also fetched a big deal with Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 40 lakhs.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, marking the first standalone women's league in the country that will run concurrently with the men's competition. In its previous edition back in 2017, Kalinga Lancers had become the champion, beating Dabang Mumbai for the title.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025 in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025 in Rourkela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor