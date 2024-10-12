Hockey India League launches YouTube channel to make HIL 2024-25 Auction accessible worldwide

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Hockey India League has taken a significant step towards global fan engagement by launching its official YouTube channel today. This move is aimed at making the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 players' auction accessible to fans worldwide, free of charge.

The highly anticipated auction, scheduled from 13th to 15th October, will be live-streamed on the newly launched Hockey India League YouTube channel, ensuring that hockey enthusiasts across the globe can tune in to the event without any barriers. In addition to the YouTube stream.

As per the press release by Hockey India (HI), this year's auction promises to be an exciting affair, featuring over 1000 players from both Indian and international hockey scenes. The player pool includes more than 150 overseas men's players, over 70 overseas women's players, and a substantial number of domestic talents. Top Indian players such as Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Savita will be available for selection, alongside international stars like Arthur van Doren, Gonzalo Peillat, and Delfina Merino, among others.

The auction will unfold over three days, with the men's auction taking place on 13th and 14th October, followed by the women's auction on October 15. Each franchise will build a 24-player squad, comprising 16 Indian players (including four junior players) and 8 foreign players.

This auction marks a pivotal moment in HIL history, as it will shape the teams for both the men's and women's leagues, which are set to run concurrently for the first time.

Hockey fans worldwide are encouraged to subscribe to the Hockey India League YouTube channel to stay updated and watch the auction live. This initiative by Hockey India League demonstrates their commitment to making the sport more accessible and engaging for fans around the world.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the HIL 2024-25 auction unfold in real-time, completely free of charge, on the newly launched Hockey India League YouTube channel.

