Hockey India names 18-member squad for Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], October 28 : Hockey India on Monday unveiled the restructured 18-member Indian Women's Hockey Team set to compete in the highly anticipated Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. The tournament will be held from 11 to 20 November at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

As defending champions, India enters the competition with high expectations, having clinched the title in last year's edition in Ranchi. The team faces tough competition from five other nations, including Olympic silver medallists China, as well as Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, in the quest for continental supremacy.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will be captained by Salima Tete, with Navneet Kaur as her deputy. Under their leadership, India aims to defend its title.

Goalkeeping duties will be shared between seasoned player Savita and rising talent Bichu Devi Kharibam. The defence will be anchored by a solid line-up featuring Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

In the midfield, captain Salima Tete will be supported by Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami, all known for their dynamic play. The forward line-up is strong, with Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, and Beauty Dungdung leading the attack.

Notably, Sushila and Beauty Dungdung make their return to the team following successful rehabilitation.

Discussing the team selection and preparations, dynamic midfielder Salima Tete said, "It's an incredible feeling to lead the team into another major tournament, especially as defending champions. We've trained rigorously and have a strong unit with both experienced players and young talent. Our goal is to defend our title and play with the same passion and determination we showed last year."

Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur added, "We are confident in our preparation and the chemistry we've built within the team. Playing in front of our home crowd is a huge boost, and we are ready to face tough competition from the best teams in Asia. Working alongside Salima has been great, and we are determined to make this tournament a memorable one."

India will open their Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 campaign against Malaysia on 11 November at 7:30 PM IST.

India's squad for the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo and Lalremsiami

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika and Beauty Dungdung.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor