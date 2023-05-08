Hockey India names 20-member women's hockey team for Australia tour

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member Indian women's hockey team for a three-match series against Australia to be held in Adelaide from May 18. They will also play two games against Australia 'A'. The tour will be part of the team's preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The Indian Team for Australia Tour will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award.

She will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as Vice Captain. Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad apart from defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

India's forward line will be spearheaded by the seasoned striker Vandana Katariya who has more than 250 International Caps. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Sharmila Devi.

"We are excited to have international exposure again after two intense training blocks. Australia are a formidable opponent who love to play attacking hockey with speed. It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavour to match their speed on offence while maintaining our defensive ground," Chief Coach Janneke Scopman said, according to a Hockey India release.

India will face Australia on May 18 and 20, and 21 and Australia 'A' on May 25 and May 27. Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.

Indian Team: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor