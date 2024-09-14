Hockey India names 33-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 : Hockey India has announced the 33-member Indian Women's Hockey Team set to return for training at the National Women's Coaching Camp, scheduled from September 15 to October 9 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru.

The camp marks the beginning of the team's preparations for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in the historic city of Rajgir, Bihar.

This prestigious tournament, a joint initiative between Hockey India and the Bihar Government, will be held at the newly constructed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11 to 20, 2024.

Notably, the Indian Women's Hockey Team last competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season, where they faced tough challenges in London and Antwerp against teams like Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain. Under the leadership of Captain Salima Tete and Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur, and guided by Chief Coach Harendra Singh, the team showcased moments of brilliance in the tournament.

The squad shortlisted for the camp includes goalkeepers

In the midfield, the team features

"The upcoming National Women's Coaching Camp is a crucial step in our preparations for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy," said Harendra Singh, Head Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

"This camp will allow us to refine our strategies, work on specific areas that need improvement, and build on the strengths we displayed during the FIH Pro League. With the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Rajgir for the first time, it is a unique opportunity for our team to perform at their best on home soil. We are focused on enhancing our skills, fitness, and teamwork, and this camp will lay the foundation for a successful tournament."

Indian Women's Hockey Team Camp List:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur

Forwards: Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal

