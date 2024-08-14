Hockey India retires iconic goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's "favourite" jersey number 16

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Hockey India announced its decision to retire legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's jersey number 16 from the men's senior team.

Iconic goalkeeper Sreejesh took retirement from International hockey after India's bronze medal triumph against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium last week.

Hockey India hosted an event on Wednesday to honour the icon of the sport, recognising him with the title of 'God of Modern Indian Hockey'. He was presented with a bouquet, memento and prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Sreejesh played an instrumental role for the Indian team throughout his career, especially during his fourth appearance at the Olympics.

The bronze medal success at the Paris Olympics marked the team's second consecutive podium finish for the first time in 52 years. Following the triumph, the Indian men's hockey team extended their record medal tally to 13 at the Summer Olympic Games.

Confirming that Sreejesh will be seen in the role of a coach, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey stated that the apex body wanted to dedicate jersey number 16 to the remarkable goalkeeper.

"Sreejsesh will be seen in the coaching role. Sreejesh's favourite jersey number is 16. So Hockey India decided to dedicate the jersey number to Sreejesh and retire it as well," Tirkey told ANI.

Sreejesh's illustrious career spanned over 18 years and he played an instrumental role in the success of the Indian hockey team during that period.

He was awarded coveted accolades throughout his time as a player, including the Arjuna Award to the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, World Games Athlete of the Year, and two-time winner of FIH Best Goalkeeper of the Year.

Sreejesh said it is difficult to put into words how grateful and honoured he feels about this gesture from Hockey India.

"I am incredibly privileged and grateful for the warm reception I've received from everyone. Reaching this level and experiencing this moment would not have been possible without the support of my family, the guidance of my coaches, and the camaraderie of my teammates."

"Eighteen years is a long journey. I've experienced all the highs and lows, but it has shaped me into the person I am today. I've enjoyed every minute of my time as an international player, and will deeply miss my teammates, who have become a second family to me. While life will certainly be different without playing, I am not stepping away from the sport. I have plans for the future and am excited for this new chapter in my life. I will cherish this day forever. Thank you so much to everyone who has been a part of this special occasion," he added.

Talking of the pivotal role that the 36-year-old played for the Indian men's hockey team, HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said Sreejesh has become a cult figure among Indian sports followers.

"His exceptional goalkeeping skills have inspired countless young people to watch and take up hockey. Sreejesh has played a pivotal role in bringing Indian hockey back to its rightful place among the top teams in the world. We at Hockey India would like to congratulate him on his glorious career with the Indian Team, and we wish the very best as he prepares to embark on a new mission in his personal and professional life."

Last week, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal for India defeating Spain 2-1 at the Paris Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor