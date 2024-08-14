Hockey India Retires Number 16 Jersey to Honor Star Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh

In a poignant tribute to one of the most celebrated figures in Indian hockey, Hockey India has announced the retirement of the number 16 jersey from the senior team in honor of legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. This decision marks a significant moment in Indian sports history as the revered player concludes his illustrious career following the Paris Olympics. P.R. Sreejesh, whose exceptional skills between the posts have been a cornerstone of India's hockey success over the past decade, will forever be remembered for his leadership, dedication, and unparalleled talent. Known for his remarkable reflexes and commanding presence, Sreejesh has been a key figure in Indian hockey, guiding the team through numerous triumphs and challenges.



He is widely regarded as one of the greatest goal keepers in the history of hockey.Sreejesh played a vital role in the Indian national team's bronze medal wins at the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics. He won an award at the FIH Player of the Year Awards (2020–21) for the best male goalkeeper.He was part of the teams which won gold at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2022 Asian Games.He played in the Hockey India League for Uttar Pradesh Wizards.

On 13 Jul 2016, Sreejesh took over as captain of the Indian hockey team from Sardar Singh.At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Sreejesh led the Indian hockey team to the quarterfinals of the tournament .At the Tokyo Olympics, on 5 August 2021, Sreejesh played a key role in defeating Germany to clinch the bronze medal for India, their first Olympic medal in hockey for 41 years.Sreejesh was a part of 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver medal won team, 2023 Asian Champion Trophy Winners team and 2022 Asian Games hockey Gold medal won Indian team