Hockey India Sub Junior South Zone C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Kerala reginster wins

Kollam (Kerala) [India], July 23 : The third day of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women South Zone Championship 2024 saw some exciting matches in Kerala. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Hockey won their respective matches in both men's and women's categories. Hockey Andhra Pradesh also secured victory in the women's category.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka played out a 3-3 draw in the men's category.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0. Captain Jovian Defny Mj (9', 32', 44') led from the front and scored a hattrick. Kowsica S (8', 51') also scored a couple of goals, whereas Subika M (11'), Gopika R (41') and Harita J (59') also scored one goal each to help the team secure the victory.

In the other match of day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 3-0. For Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Patan Mujiya Begum (29', 59') stood out as the top goalscorer, whereas Lakshmi Pariki (12') also scored one goal against Hockey Karnataka.

In the last match of the women's category today, Kerala Hockey won 11-0 against Le Puducherry Hockey. Parameswari Pinapothula (22', 34', 37', 46') scored the most goals in the match. Abhay Jyothi A S (19', 48', 57') also scored a hattrick for her side, joined by Samad Reshma (28', 52') who also scored a couple of goals to take the game away from Le Puducherry Hockey. Sabitha (41') and Kaushika (43') also scored one goal each.

In the first match from the Men's category, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 11-1. Renjith (38', 40', 54', 55') lead the attack for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu as he scored four goals in the second half of the game. Gowtham (4', 41', 52') scored a hattrick whereas Nithish J (25', 45') also scored two goals. Krishna Mukil (12') and Nithish M (13') also scored one goal each to help their team secure the victory. On the other hand, Sairam Chouhan (27') scored the consolation goal for Telangana Hockey, according to a release.

In the other match in the Men's category, Hockey Andhra Pradesh played out a 3-3 tie against Hockey Karnataka. Hussain Syed Jakeer (11'), Balaji Poola (24') and Devaraj Deva Sai Yadav (53') scored one goal each. On the other side, Kolekar Sohan Chandrashekhar (46', 51', 60') scored a hattrick in the final quarter to make a comeback in the game and help his team draw the game.

In the last match of the day, Kerala Hockey won against Le Puducherry Hockey 7-0. Bahala Suraj (21', 26', 50', 56') scored the most goals in the game. Lakra Aditya (52', 57') also scored two goals, whereas Minz Dinesh (28') also scored one goal to end the game on the winning side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor