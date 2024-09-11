"Hockey is my life...": PR Sreejesh thanks PM Modi for heartfelt letter following international hockey retirement

New Delhi [India], September 11 : Former Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the immense sacrifices made by his family to enable his on-field exploits.

Recently, Sreejesh received a heartfelt letter from PM Modi congratulating him on his bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics and his retirement from international hockey.

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi praised Sreejesh for his "monumental contributions" to Indian hockey and his "quick reflexes, sharp instincts, and calm confidence under pressure." The PM also expressed his confidence in Sreejesh's ability to succeed as the Head Coach of the Junior Men's team. PM Modi added, "I also send my wishes to your family for the immense sacrifices they made off the field to enable your on-field exploits. It was a pleasant experience meeting them along with you a few days ago."

https://x.com/16Sreejesh/status/1833697149499986076

In his tweet, Sreejesh thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words and encouragement. He wrote, "Hockey is my life and I'll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me."

Sreejesh was also the star of the bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris Olympics, pulling out some memorable and stunning saves. A veteran of over 300 international caps, three Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cups, Sreejesh featured in his fourth Olympic Games.

Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, which include a gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games, a bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, the joint-winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, the gold medal-winning team of the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, and the silver medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

At the Paris Olympics, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago. The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match.

