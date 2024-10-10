Hockey Jharkhand crowned champions of 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 10 : Hockey Jharkhand was crowned as the champion when they defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the final, after eleven days of action-packed matches at the 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024. Hockey Haryana won the bronze medal after defeating the Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the final match of the tournament, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1. Sweety Dungdunh (30'), Shanti Kumari (43') and Niru Kullu (48') scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand to take the game away from Hockey Madhya Pradesh and their strong defence also restricted Hockey Madhya Pradesh who could score only one goal to clinch the title. Kajal (45') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the other match for 3rd/4th place, Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 2-2 (2-1 SO). Sejal (1') and Shashi Khasa (36') scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana whereas Karuna Minz (53') and Priyanka Kujur (59') scored the equalisers for Hockey Association of Odisha before the final whistle. In the shoot-out, Amisha Ekka scored for the Hockey Association of Odisha. On the other hand, Ritika and Sejal scored for Hockey Haryana to clinch the bronze medal.

Earlier, Hockey Madhya Pradesh confirmed their spot in the final after a 1 - 1 (5 - 4 SO) win against the Hockey Association of Odisha. Bahala Surekha (18') scored to give Hockey Association of Odisha the lead but Patel Sneha (59') in the penultimate minute of the match equalised for Hockey Madhya Pradesh and forced a penalty shootout. With both teams scoring two goals each in the shootout the match advanced to sudden death. Katariya Khushi, Kajal, and Huda Khan scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh while their goalkeeper Krisha Parihar saved the third penalty to secure the win.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 to secure their spot in the final. Roshni Aind (7') and Parwati Topno (43') scored to grant Hockey Jharkhand a two-goal lead in the game. Captain Nandni (58') scored to reduce the deficit by a goal for Hockey Haryana but they failed to change the outcome of the game any further.

