Hockey WC: "Responsibility on forward line to score goals against Wales," says former captain Rajpal

Former India captain Rajpal Singh praised Team India's defence and said that responsibility will be on the forward line to score as many goals as possible and have a maximum number of penalties in order to top the pool in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India's game against Wales is nothing less than a do-or-die encounter for Harmanpreet Singh-led India on Thursday.

India are currently placed second in Pool D behind England with both teams having four points each in two games but the English side is ahead due to a better goal difference. India, which has four points as well, is second due to a lower goal difference. To top the group and confirm direct qualification for the quarterfinals, India may need to beat Wales by a large margin in its final group match in Bhubaneswar on January 19.

"India is a balanced team so if any player gets injured then bench strength is pretty well balanced. The replacement is on the same level. In the match against Wales, the responsibility will be on the forward line to score a maximum number of goals and have a maximum number of penalties in order to top the pool. So, I feel it will be a crucial match for the forward line," Rajpal Singh told ANI.

India started their 2023 Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Spain, earning them three crucial points in the Group D clash here at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.Amit Rohindas (12') and Hardik Singh (26') scored for India. In spite of Abhishek receiving a 10-minute yellow card in the final quarter, the Indian team held off the Spaniards and maintained a clean sheet.

"Indian team is playing really well. The pool is in an interesting position. India played the first match really well and the second match ended in a draw. India's last match will decide which team will top the pool and the team that will finish on the top will directly qualify for the quarter-final. It will be a plus point if India top their pool," Rajpal added.

India played a goalless draw against England to take home one point each in a crucial Pool D, Hockey World Cup match at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. In an exhilarating contest, both teams failed to convert their respective penalty corners as India failed to make use of four in the match.

"India's defence is doing well especially if you see goalkeepers then they are playing really well. If we look at England's match. The way they saved the goal line was amazing," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor