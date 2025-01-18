Hyderabad Toofans ends Tamil Nadu Dragons' unbeaten streak in Hockey India League

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 18 : The Hyderabad Toofans delivered a commanding performance to defeat league leaders Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-0 in the Ranchi leg of the Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday. The victory marked the Dragons' first loss of the season.

Gonzalo Peillat (21', 48'), Arthur de Sloover (31'), and Tim Brand (33') scored for the Toofans, lifting their team to second place in the league standings with 13 points from seven matches, just behind the Dragons, who remain on top with 15 points, a release from the HIL stated.

The match started evenly, with both teams creating a few chances in the first quarter. The Dragons came close to scoring through a penalty corner, but Hyderabad goalkeeper Vikas Dahiya made a fine save to deny Blake Govers. The Toofans nearly broke the deadlock at the end of the quarter when Arthur de Sloover set up Maico Casella, but Tamil Nadu's David Harte made a crucial save.

The Toofans took the lead in the 21st minute after winning a penalty corner. Peillat capitalized on the opportunity, firing a powerful drag flick into the top corner of the net.

Hyderabad continued their momentum after halftime, doubling their lead within a minute of the restart. De Sloover recovered from a missed trap to slam the ball into the back of the net. Just two minutes later, Tim Brand added a third, deflecting Jacob Anderson's pass into goal.

The Dragons struggled to find their rhythm as Hyderabad's solid defence kept them at bay. Peillat struck again in the fourth quarter, converting the Toofans' 17th penalty corner with a precise flick between the goalkeeper and the post defender.

The Dragons' attack faltered throughout the match, with Blake Govers unable to find his usual scoring touch. Despite having an extra player in the final minutes after Talwinder Singh's yellow card, Tamil Nadu couldn't break through.

Hyderabad closed the match with 18 penalty corners, dominating possession and applying relentless pressure. With this emphatic win, the Toofans are back in contention, keeping the race for the league title wide open.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor