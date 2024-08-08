"I have not thought anything about it": PR Sreejesh on retirement

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Paris [France], August 8 : India's star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh revealed that he has not thought about taking back his retirement after enjoying a memorable campaign at the Paris Olympics.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

Despite Harmanpreet's heroics, Sreejesh stole all the limelight at the end. He had his last dance at the Paris Olympics and enjoyed a memorable ending to his illustrious career.

In his final game, Sreejesh helped India secure back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics by producing some heart-stopping saves against Spain.

"Team performed very well today. It bounced back well after the semis. This was not an easy match. I think the team did a wonderful job. I am happy and going home. My family is waiting for me. I have not thought anything about it (rethinking retirement). For now, it's a signing-off," Sreejesh told ANI.

After the game, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the Indian hockey team over a phone call. He addressed Sreejesh during the call and congratulated him on the success of the Indian team and told him, "Aapko nayi team taiyaar karni hogi (you will have to prepare a new team)."

While talking about his conversation with PM Modi, he said, "PM always supports us. He told us that we did a great job and brought laurels to the country. He told us that the hockey medal is a different emotion. So, PM's support is there after every match, after every victory."

Throughout India's campaign, Sreejesh faced a total of 62 shots and saved 50 of those to establish his prowess at the goalpost.

Before his last dance in the bronze medal game, Sreejesh was given the title of the 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' by Hockey India.

After India's momentous win, the entire Indian team bowed to Sreejesh, who stood with both his arms high in the air.

