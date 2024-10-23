India gear up for Germany clash as international hockey returns to Delhi after decade

New Delhi [India], October 23 : India and Germany bilateral hockey series 2024 is set to take place on October 23 and 24 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

After a decade-long hiatus, international hockey is returning to the capital, creating a buzz among fans and players alike.

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last hosted an international match during the Hockey World League Final in January 2014, making this event even more special.

India and Germany clash promises to deliver intense and exciting hockey, as both teams share a fierce rivalry. Since 2013, the two sides have faced each other 19 times, with India winning 8 matches and Germany 7, a release said.

Germany, the reigning World Champions and silver medallists at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will look to continue their dominance, but India will be eager to avenge their narrow 3-2 loss in the Semi-Finals of the Paris.

For Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton, this series carries special significance. The South African made his international debut as a 21-year-old at the 1995 Indira Gandhi Gold Cup, held at the same stadium. His return to this historic venue, now as head coach of the Indian national team, is a full-circle moment in his career. After 29 years, Fulton brings his wealth of experience and leadership to a team that has shown significant improvement under his guidance, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter.

Speaking on the same, Fulton said, "It's a special feeling to be back at this iconic venue, where my international journey began nearly three decades ago. To return here, but this time as the coach of the Indian national team, is truly remarkable. Playing a series against a top team like Germany in front of passionate home fans adds to the significance of the occasion. So, yes, life has indeed come full circle for me, and I'm looking forward to guiding this talented group of players in such an important series. It's a moment of pride and reflection for me personally, and I hope we can deliver a memorable performance."

Further talking about the series and taking on Germany, Fulton said, "From the point of view of an opposition, Germany poses a lot of threats, they are very good tactically, they are good in man-to-man marking. So, our strategy will have to adapt. You know you can play one way for 10 minutes and then a totally different way. They are a good team, smart team and we like playing Germany."

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh also expressed his excitement of playing his first international match in the capital, "I'm really excited to be playing in Delhi again. I have a lot of fond memories of this city and the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Back in 2013, I was part of the junior camp held here, and I spent countless hours training and honing my skills at this very stadium. It played an important role in my development as a player, so returning here to play an international match feels like a special homecoming. The atmosphere, the crowd, and the significance of this venue make it even more thrilling."

On playing against Germany, Harmanpreet said, "Intensity will be same as it was in Paris, but I think what is important is to learn from every match, whether you win or lose. Every team follows 2 to 3 structures, and our focus will be on that."

India, buoyed by their strong recent form, including Asian Champions trophy win and home advantage, will look to tap into their speed and skill to overcome a well-drilled German side. The series will also provide an opportunity for fans to witness top-class international hockey.

