India loses 2-0 to Germany in 1st match of Bilateral Hockey Series 2024

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Indian Men's Hockey Team lost 2-0 to reigning World Champions and Olympic silver medallists Germany in the first match of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024, held at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Henrik Mertgens (4') and Lukas Windfeder (30') scored for Germany, while Rajinder Singh notably made his debut for the Indian Men's Hockey Team in this match.

Germany made the first foray into India's circle early in the game, with Henrik Mertgens capitalising on a loose ball in the shooting circle to beat Krishan Pathak and score the opening goal.

India struggled to find their rhythm, allowing Germany to press forward and dominate possession. Midway through the quarter, India began to move the ball with pace, breaking through Germany's high press and earning a penalty corner, but Varun Kumar missed the chance to equalise. Germany regained control, ending the quarter 1-0 ahead.

In the second quarter, India increased the pressure, pushing Germany onto the back foot in search of an equaliser. This led to three penalty corners, but Sanjay, Amit, and Harmanpreet were unable to convert. With three minutes remaining in the half, India was awarded a penalty stroke, but German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji saved Harmanpreet's shot to maintain Germany's lead.

Germany launched a counterattack in the final minute of the half, earning a penalty corner. Lukas Windfeder took advantage of the opportunity, slipping the ball between goalkeeper Suraj Karkera and postman Jarmanpreet Singh, doubling Germany's lead going into the second half.

India attempted to raise their intensity in the third quarter, but Germany matched them, preventing any clear goal-scoring chances. Five minutes into the quarter, India earned another penalty corner, but Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji remained alert, saving Harmanpreet's flick. Germany quickly responded, earning a penalty corner at the other end.

Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak deflected Benedikt Schwarzhaupt's shot, and India launched a counterattack, but Harmanpreet's reverse shot found only the side netting.

Germany sought to extend their lead in the final quarter, but Amit Rohidas was on hand to avert the danger. India continued to circulate possession patiently, searching for their first goal, but could not create any clear chances. The match ended 2-0 in Germany's favour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor