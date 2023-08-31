India thrash Japan 35-1 after beating Malaysia 7-5 in Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Salalah (Oman), Aug 31 The Indian men's team overcame Malaysia 7-5 and then scripted a stunning 35-1 win over Japan on Thursday, the twin wins helping it to storm into the semifinals at the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier here.

In the second game of the day, Maninder Singh slammed in 10 goals as India thrashed Japan after starting the day with a narrow 7-5 win over Malaysia in a thrilling encounter.

Maninder Singh scored in 1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 9th, 15th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 29th minutes of the match.Mohammed Raheel (3', 4', 11', 12', 17', 26, 26'), Pawan Rajbhar (2', 6', 10', 13', 23'), Gurjot Singh (12', 20', 21', 27', 30'), Sukhvinder (4', 8', 16', 22'), captain Mandeep Mor (18', 23', 29'), and Jugraj Singh (15') were on target for India. For Japan, Masataka Kobori (29') scored the lone consolation in the match.

It was a fiery start from India as seven goals were struck by the side led by Mandeep Mor within five minutes. Maninder Singh (1', 3', 5'), Pawan Rajbhar (2'), Mohammed Raheel (3', 4'), and Sukhvinder (4') found the back of the net to help India take a 7-0 lead early on.

The goal-fest continued with Maninder Singh (6') and Pawan Rajbhar (6') scoring in the next minute to add two more goals to India's tally, while Sukhvinder (8') also scored his second goal of the match to help his side take a 10-0 lead.

Japan's defence was stunned early on and found no answers to the Indian attackers with Maninder Singh (9') adding another goal for India, along with Pawan Rajbhar (10').

Mohammed Raheel (11', 12') found the net twice while Gurjot Singh (12') added his name to the scoresheet as well. Pawan Rajbhar (13') and Maninder Singh (15') scored late goals, while Jugraj Singh (15') added his name to the scoresheet as well to help India take an 18-0 lead in the first half.

India continued to dominate in the second half with Sukhvinder (16'), and Mohammed Raheel (17') adding early goals to consolidate India's lead to 20-0.

India captain Mandeep Mor (18') joined in on the action and added a goal for his side as Japan struggled to find ways to put a halt to India's relentless attacks.

Maninder Singh (20') and Gurjot Singh (20', 21') scored three quick goals, while Sukhvinder (22') added another one in the next minute to further extend India's lead to 25-0.

A minute later, Pawan Rajbhar (23') and Mandeep Mor (23') added a couple of more goals, after which Maninder Singh (24', 25') scored twice to put more pressure on Japan.

Mohammed Raheel scored twice (26', 26'), and Gurjot Singh (27') added another, after which Maninder Singh (29') and Mandeep Mor (29') added two late goals.

Japan's captain Masataka Kobori (29') added a late goal for his side but it was too late for a return, and with Gurjot Singh (30') scoring the final goal of the night, India won the match 35-1.

Earlier in the day, India played Malaysia in a thrilling encounter that went right down to the wire. With Gurjot Singh (7', 11', 17', 29' 30') scoring five goals, and Maninder Singh (12'), and Mohammed Raheel (21') getting a goal each, India won the match 7-5.

Malaysia saw goals from Arif Ishak (6'), captain Ismail Abu (7'), Muhamad Din (8'), Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin (26'), and Syarman Mat (30+').

The match started on a cagey note with both the teams playing cautiously in the early minutes of the match.

The hold was broken by Arif Ishak (6'), and Ismail Abu (7') scoring back-to-back goals for Malaysia, Immediately afterwards, Gurjot Singh (7') pulled one goal back for India.

Muhamad Din (8') scored the goal in the next minute, but Gurjot Singh (11'), and Maninder Singh (12') scored late and the match went into halftime with the scores levelled at 3-3.

In the second half, Gurjot Singh (17') found the back of the net to put India with a powerful stroke in the lead for the first time in the match.

Malaysia found themselves on the back foot and Mohammed Raheel (21') made the most of the troubled defence, scoring another goal for India. Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin (26') managed to pull a goal back for Malaysia, but quick goals from Gurjot Singh (29', 30') decided the fate of the match. Syarman Mat (30+') scored a goal in the injury time, but it was not enough to change the result and India won 7-5.

With two big wins on the day, India managed to finish in the second position in the Elite pool table with 12 points and earned a direct qualification for the semifinals. India will next play in the second semifinal match of the tournament on September 2.

