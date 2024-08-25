India to host first-ever women's Hockey India League: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 25 : Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Sunday confirmed that India will host the women's Hockey India League for the first time.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said that the Odisha government is the back of Hockey India. The Hockey India president added that they are mainly focusing on the success of both men's and women's HIL since it is a huge platform for young players.

"Odisha government is the backbone of Hockey India. Hockey is developing a lot in India after the Odisha government started supporting us. Our future plan is the Hockey India League (HIL) it's a very important platform for young players and also young coaches. For us, the main important thing is that for the first time, women's HIL is going to happen. Currently, Hockey India is focusing on the success of both men's and women's HIL. For our future, our main focus will be the Asian Games and FIH World Cup. 2028 Olympics is also important," Tirkey said.

He added that in the last four years, Hockey India has displayed a tremendous performance. He also pointed out the records Harmanpreet Singh's side have achieved in last few years.

"...In the past four years, Hockey India has displayed a stunning performance. In the Tokyo Olympics, we won bronze and again in the Paris Olympics we won bronze. Also a gold medal in Asian Games... in the past four years, Hockey India created many records... I congratulate every player in the squad also the coach and skipper Harmanpreet...," he added.

At the recently concluded Paris Olympics, India's men's hockey team etched their names into the history book after securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years.

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals.

India finished in the 71st place in the Paris Olympics medals tally. The United States was in the top place with 126 medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor