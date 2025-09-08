Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh dedicates Asia Cup triumph to Punjab flood victims

New Delhi [India], September 8 : As India lifted the Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025, Manpreet Singh dedicated the triumph as a tribute to the people of Punjab, who are currently battling the devastating floods with remarkable strength and resilience.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 title as they registered a comfortable 4-1 win over defending champions Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Singh said, "I would like to dedicate this victory to the people of Punjab who are enduring the devastating floods with unimaginable strength and resilience. This triumph is for every victim fighting to rebuild their life, and to the selfless volunteers who are working day and night to rescue, support, and rehabilitate those in need. Your spirit is our true inspiration, and this win is a tribute to the courage of Punjab."

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said on Saturday that 40 villages in the state were affected by floods and relief operations were underway with rescue teams, administration and volunteers on the ground.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter. He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Sond said, "Our rescue teams have been deployed. Our entire administration, ministers, and organisations are among the people... A total of 40 villages are affected. We have arranged food for the animals and medical facilities for both humans and animals in those villages. About 23 of our camps are operating here."

