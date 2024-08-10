Indian Hockey team arrive at Delhi Airport following Paris Olympics bronze medal

New Delhi [India], August 10 : After clinching the bronze medal in Men's hockey at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian Men's Hockey team arrived at the New Delhi Airport, on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

India had an upper edge in their head-to-head record against Spain at the Olympics. In their ten meetings, as they had defeated the Spanish side seven times.

Emotions were running high, with India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh playing his final international game. He was given the title of the 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' by Hockey India before the bronze medal game.

With the chants of 'India' echoing throughout the stadium, India tried to decipher Spain's defence at the beginning of the first quarter.

India sniffed the first opportunity in the bronze medal match after Hardik sent the ball to Sukhjeet, who sent the ball wide of the goalpost.

Jose Maria Basterra led the attack for Spain and kept the Indian team on their toes. In the ninth minute, he forced out a save from Sreejesh at the near post.

India posed tough questions from the opposition defence, but Spain effectively negated each attack thrown. The hooter rang, which brought an end to a goalless first quarter.

The game started to open up in the second quarter after Manpreet tackled Gerard Clapes inside the D, which led to a penalty stroke for Spain.Spanish captain Marc Miralles stood up to convert the opportunity and converted it with a top-corner finish.

With a 1-0 lead, Spain continued to dominate India in the second quarter with their possession play. Basterra had an opportunity to double Spain's lead, but he failed to capitalise on the two penalty corner opportunities.

India had another sniff at the goal after Jarmanpreet trapped the aerial ball and passed it to Lalit. He went for glory but saw his attempt saved.

Spain fought back, and three minutes later, Lacalle missed the opportunity to extend their lead narrowly.

India punished Spain for not capitalising on their chances and equalised before the second quarter. Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner with his trademark drag flick, passing the ball through Calzado and Rodriguez to make the scoreline 1-1.

India went ahead for the first time in the game moments into the third quarter. It was yet another penalty corner for India, and Harmanpreet once again converted the opportunity to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, Harmanpreet found himself in another goal-scoring opportunity. With another penalty corner, the Indian captain was unable to convert it.

Spain suffered a setback after Bonastre sustained an injury and was taken off the field.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Spain thought they had equalised. But during the buildup, the ball touched Marc Recasens' hands, due to which the goal was disallowed.

In the final quarter, Spain continued their hunt for an equalizer, and India held on to their defensive shape to retain their lead.

As the game arrived towards its climax, the chants of "India Jeetega" started to echo throughout the stadium. With Indian fans making their presence felt, Spain knocked on their defensive door a couple of times but saw their efforts go in vain.

In the final 40 seconds, in a last-gasp opportunity, Spain got a penalty corner, giving them a chance to equalise, but Sreejesh stepped up with a flying save to seal the bronze medal for India.

