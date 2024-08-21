Indian hockey team holds roadshow in Bhubaneswar after winning bronze in Paris Olympics

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 21 : After winning the bronze at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team held a roadshow on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar to celebrate their medal triumph at the Summer Games.

At the Paris Olympics, India's men's hockey team etched their names into the history book after securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

Speaking to ANI, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey thanked the Odisha government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for giving them a warm welcome in the state.

"I would like to thank the Odisha government and CM Mohan Charan Majhi for this honour...The way team India was welcomed, it happened for the first time that such grand welcome was given (to the Hockey team). The team had also performed well and created history after years by winning back-to-back medals (at the Paris Olympics)...," Tirkey said.

Earlier, the Odisha government announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Rohidas. Additionally, each player on the Indian hockey team will receive Rs 15 lakh, while the support staff will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals, by three.

India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

