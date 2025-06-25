Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team edges past Australia 2-1 in 4 Nations Tournament

Berlin [Germany], June 25 : The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team defeated Australia 2-1 in the battle for third place at the ongoing 4 Nations Tournament here on Wednesday.

Rohit (45') provided the equaliser for India before Ajeet Yadav's (52') fourth-quarter goal sealed the win. Earlier, Captain Toby Mallon had given Australia the lead in the second half, as per a release from Hockey India (HI).

Both teams were locked in a tense battle through the first half, with neither side managing to find the back of the net in the opening two quarters. Strong defensive structures and disciplined play from both ends ensured that goal-scoring opportunities were not converted, keeping the scores level heading into the third quarter.

Australia eventually struck in the third quarter when Toby Mallon scored a field goal to put them ahead 1-0 in the 40th minute. India responded swiftly, finding the equaliser just five minutes later. It was Rohit who scored following a penalty corner to restore parity.

With the momentum on their side, India rallied to find the winner in the final quarter. In the 52nd minute, Ajeet Yadav found the back of the net in open play to give India the lead and secure the victory.

The win marks the end of India's campaign in the 4 Nations Tournament. In the pool stage, India began with a 1-7 loss to hosts Germany, bounced back with an assertive 3-1 victory against Australia, and then endured a 1-5 defeat against Spain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor