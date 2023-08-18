Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team ready for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Dusseldorf [Germany], August 18 : The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will start their 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 against hosts Germany on Saturday, August 19. India will be up against England on August 20 and Spain on August 22. The final will take place on August 23.

The tournament will be part of the preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10, 2023.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team will be captained by Preeti and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal is the Vice Captain. Speaking about the importance of the tournament, Preeti said, “We have been doing intense training sessions. The preparations have been really good, and our previous performances will be a massive confidence booster for the players. We have FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 coming in December, so it will be a good time for us to implement and execute the strategies that we have been working on.”

Meanwhile, Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Coach Tushar Khandker said, “We are looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead-up to the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 will give us a good learning experience. These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for crucial tournaments. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in this tour.”

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team was in the National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru, which was held between July 2023 and August 2023.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team qualified for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 after they edged out hosts Japan 1-0 in a tightly fought semi-finals clash of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara, Japan. The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeated Korea 2-1 in the Final to win the Women’s Junior Asia Cup for the first time.

Schedule of the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team:

August 19: India vs Germany at 1700 hrs IST

August 20: India vs England at 2045 hrs IST

August 22: India vs Spain at 1545 hrs IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor