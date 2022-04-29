Indian women's chief coach Janneke Schopman satisfied with her team's performance in FIH Pro League

As the countdown begins for the FIH Women's World Cup in Netherlands and Spain, there's a lot of anticipation and hope to see the Indian women's team fly high in this prestigious quadrennial tournament particularly after the team's heroics at the Tokyo Olympics where they finished at an impressive fourth place.

Realistic in her assessment of the team's progress, Janneke Schopman, the team's chief coach highlighted that the FIH Hockey Pro League matches has been an ideal platform for the team to raise the bar ahead of the important World Cup campaign starting July 1, 2022.

"Playing top teams in these home games, we were mostly focused on ourselves. But more than the outcome of the matches, I am satisfied with how the team has played and I believe we are headed in the right direction," said Janneke as per an official release.

The Indian women's team led by Savita have ended the home games as table toppers in their maiden campaign in Pro League.

Talking about the team's preparations in the forthcoming weeks ahead of the remaining FIH Pro League matches in Europe and the World Cup, Janneke said, "For the next five to six weeks, we will be in Bengaluru- in our own environment and we will train towards a common goal of doing well in the Pro League and the World Cup."

"Our focus will be on building our physical robustness. We will work on maximizing our speed in the game. We also want to limit the risk of injury as we will be playing back-to-back Pro League and World Cup matches," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

