Indian Women's Hockey players hail Sports Bill as a "historic step"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 : The recently passed National Sports Bill has sparked a wave of gratitude and optimism among India's athletes, with members of the national women's hockey team calling it a landmark moment for the country's sporting community.

"This step will give Indian sports a lot of help. For our betterment and rights, we want to thank the government from the bottom of our hearts for this Sports Bill," said Deepika, expressing her heartfelt appreciation for the move.

Savita echoed the sentiment, describing the bill's passage as "a big victory for all of us athletes."

She added, "It will strengthen our dreams and brighten the future of sports in India. We sincerely thank the government for this historic step."

Hockey India proudly applauds the historic passage of the National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament, a moment that marks a new era for the administration and future of sports in India. This landmark legislation stands as the country's first unified and comprehensive legal framework for sports governancean achievement that brings decades of calls for reform to fruition, according to a release from Hockey India.

For over a decade, efforts to establish such a robust law have been ongoing, dating back to 2011. Despite various attempts and drafts, a bill of this vision and scale had never reached Parliamentlet alone won approvaluntil now. It is a testament to the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the determined efforts of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that this vital reform has finally become a reality. Their commitment to Indian sport has paved the way for the most significant overhaul of sports governance our nation has ever witnessed.

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports. The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty per cent women's representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfareparticularly for women and minorsand strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Also, the Bill's alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters shows India's determination not just to competebut to leadon the global sports map, as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and achieving developed-nation status by 2047. By enshrining best practices in law, the Bill eliminates ambiguity and offers a unified structure where transparent administration, gender equality, and swift conflict resolution are the norm, not the exception.

