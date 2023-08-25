Indian women’s team defeats Malaysia 7-2 in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Oman, Aug 25 The Indian Women’s Hockey Team started their campaign at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 7-2 win against Malaysia on Friday.

For India, Navjot Kaur (3’, 28’), Akshata Dhekale (4’), Mariana Kujur (17’), Monika Dipi Toppo (12’, 20’), and Mahima Choudhary (28’) were on target. For Malaysia, Wan Wan (7’) and Aziz Zafirah (11’) were on target.

India made an attacking start to their first match with fast-paced set-play, scoring in the third minute through Captain Navjot Kaur (3'). India's lead was doubled a minute later when Akshata Dhekale (4') scored a field goal. Wan Wan's (7') strike gave Malaysia a goal back. Malaysia equalised four minutes before halftime thanks to Aziz Zafirah's (11') flawless conversion of the Challenge Goal. However, India quickly counterattacked and took the lead through Monika Dipi Toppo (12'). At the end of the first half, India were leading Malaysia by 3-2.

A quick start to the second half saw India score their fourth goal in the 17th minute through Mariana Kujur, who made a run from the right flank, beating Malaysian defenders to find the back of the net. Monika Dipi Toppo (20’) was on the scoresheet once again as found the back of the net and extended India’s lead to 5-2.

In the 28th minute, Mahima Choudhary made it 6-2 for India. With two minutes remaining, Captain Navjot Kaur found the back of the net for the second time. The game ended with the Indian Women’s Hockey Team winning 7-2.

India will next take on Japan on on Saturday.

