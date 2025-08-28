India's quest for the Asia Cup Hockey title begins on August 29

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 28 : The Indian Men's Hockey Team will aim for their fourth Asia Cup title as it takes on top Asian teams in the 12th edition of the Men's Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, scheduled to be held in Rajgir from August 29 to September 7.

The tournament, a quadrennial event that began in 1982, also serves as a qualification event for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium.

The winners of the Asia Cup will earn a direct berth to the World Cup, while the teams finishing from second to sixth will advance to the FIH World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in February-March 2026.

Harmanpreet Singh will captain an 18-member Indian men's hockey team in Rajgir. The experienced squad features stalwarts such as Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, and Amit Rohidas.

A total of eight teams will contest for the title and have been divided into two groups of four. After single-headed round-robin matches, the top two from each pool will qualify for the Super 4s, with the top two from that stage contesting the final on September 7.

India, who have won the Asia Cup title three times (2003, 2007, 2017) and finished as runners-up an astonishing five times, are in Pool A alongside Japan, the People's Republic of China, and Kazakhstan.

Defending champions and record five-time winners, the Republic of Korea, headline Pool B.

Asia Cup 2025 hockey: Teams and groups

Pool A: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan

Pool B: South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei

Pakistan and Oman have withdrawn from the competition, with Bangladesh and Kazakhstan named as replacements.

India will open their Asia Cup hockey campaign against China on August 29. The final will be played on September 7.

Asia Cup 2025 hockey: India schedule:

August 29, Friday: Pool A: India vs China - 3:00 PM

August 31, Sunday: Pool A: Japan vs India - 3:00 PM

September 1, Monday: Pool A: India vs Kazakhstan - 7:30 PM

September 3, Wednesday: Super 4s / classification matches - 5:00 PM onwards (subject to qualification)

September 4, Thursday: Super 4s - 5:00 PM onwards (subject to qualification)

September 6, Saturday: Super 4s - 5:00 PM onwards (subject to qualification)

September 7, Sunday: Final (subject to qualification) - 7:30 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Indian men's hockey squad:

Indian hockey team: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi.

