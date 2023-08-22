Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 to be held in Ranchi in October-November

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand on Tuesday announced Ranchi, Jharkhand as the venue for the prestigious Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to be staged in Ranchi 2023.

This will be the seventh edition of the coveted tournament which is scheduled to be held from 27th October to 5th November 2023.

Defending Champions Japan, runners-up Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand and hosts India are expected to participate in the tournament. The Indian Women's Team won this title in 2016 and in the following edition in 2018, they finished runners-up, as per the Hockey India release.

Ranchi has previously hosted numerous Hockey India League matches from 2012 to 2015 and was home to the city-based franchise Ranchi Rays. In recent years, the stadium has witnessed several top domestic events being held there and boasts a big fan base for the sport.

Jharkhand has a rich hockey history, having produced seven Olympians who have proudly represented India, including Jaipal Singh Munda, Silbanus Dungdung, Manohar Topno, Ajit Lakra, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete and Late Shri Michael Kindo and Late Shri Marang Gomke.

Welcoming the participating teams to Jharkhand this October, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said, "It is an honour and great privilege for us to welcome the best women's hockey teams in Asia to come and participate at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy which is being hosted in India for the very first time. Over the past decade, hockey in Jharkhand has risen to great heights with several players from this state playing for India in both Junior and Senior teams. We have also produced several Olympians in the sport over the years, including Jaipal Singh Munda (1928 Amsterdam Olympics), Michael Kindo (1972 Munich Olympics), Sylvanus Dungdung (1980 Moscow Olympics), Ajeet Lakra (1992 Barcelona Olympics), Manohar Topno (1984 Los Angeles Olympics), Nikki Pradhan (2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics), and Salima Tete (2020 Tokyo Olympics), demonstrating the state's growth in hockey. I believe the 7th edition of Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi will inspire and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport. I welcome all the participating teams, officials from Asian Hockey Federation and Hockey India to come and enjoy the facilities and hospitality in Jharkhand."

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his continued support and thanking AHF for entrusting the responsibility of hosting the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 in India.

President of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren on behalf of Hockey India for his unwavering support towards the development and promotion of hockey in Jharkhand. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the AHF for giving Hockey India the honour of hosting the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. This event is a testament to India's growing stature as a global hub for hockey. We are confident that this tournament will not only showcase the best of Asian Women's Hockey but will also provide a platform for our own players to compete against some of the best teams in the world. We are committed to ensuring that the tournament is a resounding success, and we look forward to welcoming the participating teams and fans to India.”

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, echoed the President's remarks, saying that "I am very grateful for the support we have received from the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren. When we expressed our interest in hosting the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 in Ranchi, he readily agreed to provide all the support needed in hosting a top Asian-level event in the state. He has always been a keen supporter of sports. It is a big honour for us to host such a mega event in Ranchi and I believe it is a stepping stone to host more international hockey events in the future. I thank AHF for entrusting us with this responsibility of hosting this prestigious event. I am sure many hockey fans will be delighted to watch top Asian countries vying for top honours in this tournament."

"We are very excited that Ranchi, Jharkhand will be the venue for the upcoming edition of Asian Champions Trophy for women. Hockey India has over the years built a great reputation of hosting world-class events in India. The recent monumental hosting of the FIH Men's World Cup, coupled with the victory of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, vividly highlights Hockey India’s unparalleled capabilities. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Hockey India for their unwavering support. With the forthcoming Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, we anticipate another resounding success that will significantly enrich regional hockey. We extend our gratitude to the Jharkhand Government, participating teams, and all the stakeholders. To the fans and athletes, may this event etch lasting memories. We wholeheartedly invite all of you to join us in Ranchi and be a part of this grand marvel at the Champions Trophy," Asian Hockey Federation President Dato Fumio Ogura said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor