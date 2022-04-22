Jr men's academy nationals: Top teams register thumping wins in group matches

Jamshedpur, April 22 Namdhari XI, SAIL Hockey Academy, SAI-Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur and Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta registered thumping wins in their respective pool matches on the third day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men's Academy National Championship 2022 on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Namdhari XI beat Ghumanhera Ris'r's Academy 5-3 to register their second win in Pool C at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy here.

Hanspal Singh (19', 22') scored a brace for Namdhari XI while Maninder Singh (7'), Mokhram (23') and captain Harwinder Singh (49') were the other goal-scorers for the winning team. Aman Sharma (43', 57') and Rohit (53') scored for Ghumanhera R'ser's Academy.

In the second match in Pool C, SAIL Hockey Academy hammered Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 22-0. Captain Kerobin Lakra (7', 10', 13', 19', 21', 59') slammed six goals, while Anmol Ekka (8', 17', 20', 27', 43'), Nitesh (4', 50', 52') and Tarun Yadav (29', 57', 58') also scored a handful of goals. Sonu Nishad (23'), Nabin Lakra (32'), Mukesh Tete (44', 47') and Rajkumar Minz (55') were the other goal-getters for SAIL Academy.

In Pool G matches, SAI Academy defeated Hubli Hockey Academy 16-1, while Army Boys Sports Company overwhelmed Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh by an identical margin.

In the first game of Pool G, Lalit Negi (12', 17', 49', 55'), Patcha Tharun Kumar (19', 29', 41', 50') and Neeraj Kumar Yadav (39', 42', 51', 54') struck four goals each, while Mohd Anas (26', 59'), Dharmendera Pal (43') and captain Dhananjay Prajapati (45') were the other contributors to the scoreline. Hubli Hock'y Academy's lone goal was scored by Rohith Pragada Naga (38').

In the second Pool G game, Nitish Kumar (9', 24', 47') scored a hat-trick while Manoranjan Minz (1', 54'), Paulus Dodray (27', 36'), Pinkal Barla (32', 52'), Ankit (40', 47') and Sanchit Horo (55', 57') scored a brace each. Pritam Toppo (5'), Ravi (17') and Ramaji Prasanth Kumar (25') also found the net for the winners. Pawan (55') scored a consolation goal for Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh.

In Pool H, hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur scored through Daniyal Soy (2'), Simon Bodra (30'), Deepak Soreng (31') and Dilbar Barla (57') to emerge 4-1 winners over Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, whose lone goal was scored by Harmandeep Singh in the 46th minute.

In the final match of the day, Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta defeated Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha), Amravati 5-2 in Pool H. Ramandeep Singh (26', 36', 59') struck a hat-trick while Manraj Singh Marok (12') and Kamaljit Singh (39') were the other goal-getters for Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy. Abdul Umair (24') and Kanhiya (29') scored for Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati.

