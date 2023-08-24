Jr Women's Hockey League: Top teams win their respective pool matches in Phase 2

New Delhi, Aug 24 SAI Shakti, Har Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy, SAI Bal, Sports Authority of Gujrat, Hockey Academy, and Republican Sports Club won their respective Pool games on the opening day of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase-2) here on Thursday.

The first match of the day in Pool A saw SAI Shakti beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy by 2-0. Ritika (18’) converted a penalty corner to start the scoring for SAI Shakti and she was assisted by another penalty corner goal from Kanika Siwach (23’), confirming the three points for her team.

Har Hockey Academy beat Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 2-1 in the second Pool A match on Thursday. Har Hockey Academy took an early lead through goals from Sukhpreet Kujur (15’) and Preeti (18’). Karmanpreet Kaur (31’) scored to present Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy with a fighting chance but failed to capitalise in the end.

The third match of the day in Pool A saw Salute Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 2-1. The goal scorers for Salute Hockey Academy were Megha (12’) and Sakshi (14’), while the only goal for Citizen Hockey XI was scored by Megha (38’).

In the fourth match, SAI Bal comfortably beat Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat 6-2. SAI Bal owes its goals to their Captain Sanjana Horo (5', 10'), Dechamma PG (25', 32', 36'), and Himanshi Gawande (57'). Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, scored their goals through Manjinder (56'), and Khushi (58').

In the fifth match, Sports Authority of Gujrat, Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta in their Pool B match 2-0. Sports Authority of Gujarat, Hockey Academy's goals were scored by their Captain Roshniben Gavit (45'), and Anjali Vankar (49').

The sixth match saw Republican Sports Club defeat HIM Academy in their Pool B match 3-2. Republican Sports Club owes their goals to Roshani Patel (3'), and Silvia Chanu (27', 48'). HIM Academy's goals were scored by Anshika (35'), and Anjni (59').

