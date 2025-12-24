JSW Soorma Hockey Club set sights on Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 title after near miss last season

New Delhi [India], December 24 : After topping the points table in the inaugural season before narrowly missing out in the final, JSW Soorma Hockey Club will head into the second season of the Women's Hero Hockey India League (HIL) determined to go one step further as they mount another serious title challenge.

One of JSW Soorma Hockey Club's biggest strengths lies in their goalkeeping department. The team boasts legendary goalkeeper and Co-Captain Savita, who recently achieved the landmark feat of 300 international caps for India, underlining her longevity and impact at the highest level. She was also named 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' last season and will continue to guide the team from the post. Savita will be supported by Nidhi, the first-choice goalkeeper for the Indian Junior Women's Team, who enjoyed a strong outing at the recently concluded FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Chile. Having the first-choice goalkeepers of both the Indian senior and junior women's teams gives JSW Soorma Hockey Club a significant advantage between the posts.

In defence, they will once again rely on the experienced Australian Penny Squibb and India's rising talent Jyoti, who returns after an outstanding previous season where she was named the 'Player of the Tournament'. Joining them this season will be Japan's Shihori Oikawa, another seasoned international with 193 caps and 56 goals for her country. Jyoti Chhatri will provide additional support in the backline.

The midfield will be spearheaded by India captain Salima Tete, who will continue to lead JSW Soorma Hockey Club this season as Co-Captain. Known for her high work rate, leadership and ability to control the tempo of the game, Salima will be key to linking their defence and attack.

She will be supported by her national teammates Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Baljeet Kaur, along with Ajmina Kujur, Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, and Nisha from the junior setup. With over 200 international caps for Scotland and Great Britain combined, Sarah Robertson, alongside Uruguay's Vilar Del Valle Dupuy and Argentina's Jimena Maria Cedres add further international experience and flair to the squad.

Up front, JSW Soorma Hockey Club will feature the prolific Argentine, Maria Jose Granatto, who has scored a total of 145 goals in her senior career and is surely the one to watch out for in their attacking lineup. They will also rely on the attacking prowess of 24-year-old Olivia Shannon of New Zealand and India's young attacking duo of Sonam and Mumtaz Khan. Sonam had a breakout season in the previous edition, finishing as the highest Indian goalscorer and claiming the 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament' award. She will be hoping to build on her form from last season.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club will once again be guided by Head Coach Jude Menezes, whose tactical masterclass and calm leadership played a key role in the team's consistency last season. He will be keen to build on last season's positives and push his squad to finish the job this time around.

Strength:

JSW Soorma Hockey Club's primary strength is their set of experienced Indian and international players across all departments. With veterans like Savita in goal, Penny Squibb and Shihori Oikawa in defence, Salima Tete controlling the midfield and Maria Jose Granatto in attack, the team is extremely strong on paper.

Weakness:

JSW Soorma Hockey Club will need to address the loss of key international players from last season, including Charlotte Englebert, Sophie Louise Hamilton and Maria Verschoor. Englebert, who finished as the league's joint top scorer with five goals, leaves a significant void in terms of goalscoring. It will be crucial for their forwards to hit the ground running and start scoring early on in the tournament for them to gain an advantage over their opponents.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club will play their first Women's Hero HIL 2025-26 fixture against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on December 29, 2025, in Ranchi.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club Squad:

Savita, Nidhi, Jyoti, Jyoti Chhatri, Penny Squibb (Australia), Shihori Oikawa (Japan), Salima Tete, Ajmina Kujur, Hina Bano, Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Baljeet Kaur, Binima Dhan, Sarah Robertson (Great Britain), Jimena Maria Cedres (Argentina), Vilar Del Valle Dupuy (Uruguay), Sonam, Mumtaz Khan, Olivia Shannon (New Zealand), Maria Jose Granatto (Argentina).

