Junior Women's Hockey team in top gear ahead of World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 29 : With two months to go for the highly-anticipated FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, preparations are in top gear for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team as they look to lift the coveted trophy. The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 will be held in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10, 2023.

A total of 16 teams will be participating in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, as per a Hockey India press release.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team qualified for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 after their unbeaten streak in six matches at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, which was held in Kakamigahara, Japan, in June 2023.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team emerged Champions as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in a thrilling Final. Annu and Neelam scored the goals for India and Park Seo-yeon scored for South Korea. This was the first time the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team won the Women’s Junior Asia Cup.

India is placed in Pool C along with Germany, Belgium and Canada. The Netherlands, South Africa, Australia and hosts Chile are in Pool A, while Argentina, Korea, Spain and Zimbabwe are placed in Pool B and Pool D comprises England, the United States, New Zealand and Japan. The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will open their campaign against Canada on 29th November. They will face Germany on 30th November and will lock horns against Belgium on 2nd December.

Talking about the preparations in the lead-up to the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team coach Tushar Khandekar, said, "The team has been practising rigorously over the past few months. We also have identified areas of improvement and are working on them ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023. Winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 has definitely boosted the morale of the players. Yes, there are some quality teams in the tournament but we cannot take any of them lightly. We will take it match by match and give it all every time we are out there on the field."

