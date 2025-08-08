Kapil Dev meets Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, lauds rise of Indian hockey talent

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Legendary cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev met with Hockey India President and former decorated Indian hockey player, Dilip Tirkey, on Thursday in New Delhi. During the interaction, Kapil Dev applauded the sport's resurgence in India and praised the emergence of promising young talent across the country.

Speaking after the meeting, Kapil Dev said, "It was truly heartening to catch up with Dr. Dilip Tirkey and speak about the incredible strides Indian hockey has made in recent years. The speed, fitness, and skill level of today's players are simply outstanding. It's clear that the game has evolved tremendously, and what's most exciting is the pool of young talent emerging from every corner of the country. The contributions of the Odisha Government for the development of Hockey can't go unnoticed. Indian hockey is in great hands and heading in the right direction."

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed his appreciation for the support from one of India's most respected sporting icons and stated, "Meeting legendary Kapil Dev, who is also President of PGTI, is always specialhe is a true icon of Indian sport. His encouraging words about hockey's resurgence and the rise of new talent mean a lot to our entire hockey fraternity. It's inspiring to see legends from other sports acknowledge and support our journey. We are committed to building on this momentum and taking Indian hockey to even greater heights."

Kapil's imprint on cricket is permanent. He is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of all time. His extraordinary abilities and leadership prowess continue to inspire young players. He is a fast-medium bowler recognised for his sheer pace and a hard-hitting middle-order batter. Kapil was the Indian team captain who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets. Aside from his on-field exploits, Kapil's personality and sportsmanship catapulted him to the status of a role model for young cricketers.

His captaincy of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983 was a watershed event in Indian cricket, motivating a generation and engraving his name in cricketing history. During his playing days, Kapil made 131 Test appearances, scythed 434 wickets and garnered 5,248 runs. In the ODIs, he featured in 225 matches, scalped 253 wickets and struck 3,783 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor