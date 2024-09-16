Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, PSHA, Jharkhand, MP register wins

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 : SAI Shakti, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Centre of Excellence Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh Women Hockey Academy emerged victorious in their respective games on the second day of the Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1), being held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 17-0. Purnima Yadav (2', 19', 59'), Sukhveer Kaur (8', 20', 27', 29', 31', 38'), Kajal (14', 49'), Karuna Minz (21', 25', 30', 39'), Sejal (51'), and Captain Nandani (52') netted the goals for SAI Shakti.

The second game of the day witnessed, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat defeat Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 10-0. Aarti (17'), Ritika (22'), Maninder (23', 33', 35'), Jyoti (29'), Priya Chauhan (44', 55'), Riya (51'), and Priyanka (60') scored goals for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat.

In the third game of the day, Centre of Excellence Jharkhand edged out SAI Bal 4-3. Roshni (3', 13', 60'), and Sweety Dungdung (49') scored goals for Centre of Excellence Jharkhand, while Peetambari Kumari (18', 52') and Shanti Horo (29') found the back of the net for SAI Bal.

The fourth and last match of the day saw Madhya Pradesh Women Hockey Academy defeat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC 5-2. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (4', 20'), Khushi Katariya (29'), Krishna Sharma (42'), and Swati (57') netted goals for Madhya Pradesh Women Hockey Academy. On the other hand, Captain Komal Gurjar (23') and Amisha Ekka (47') were on a scoresheet for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC.

