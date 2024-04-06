Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti Team crowned champions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 : SAI Shakti Team beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 3-2 in a thrilling Final to win the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow. Meanwhile, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 5-1 to finish in third place.

SAI Shakti Team clinches Gold:

In the final of the tournament, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 3-2. Khushi (13', 20') netted a brace for SAI Shakti Team in the first half before Neharika Toppo (39') reduced the goal deficit for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre to one with a penalty stroke in the third quarter. Karuna (45') then converted a penalty corner for SAI Shakti Team at the end of the same quarter to take the score to 3-1. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre Captain Sweety Kujur (57') scored with just a few minutes left on the clock to give her team a chance at making a comeback, but SAI Shakti Team held onto their lead to win the Finals 3-2.

SAI Bal Team wins Bronze medal:

In the 3rd/4th classification match, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 5-1. Sukarmani Mundu (4', 8') scored a brace while Lalpeksangi (20'), Shanti Horo (53') and Laltlanchhungi (56') scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team. The solitary goal for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy came from Diya (57').

Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur overcomes HAR Hockey Academy:

In the 5th/6th classification match, Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur defeated HAR Hockey Academy 2-1. Diksha (4') opened the scoring for HAR Hockey Academy in the first quarter but a brace from Madhu Sidar (20', 27') ensured a fifth-place finish for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur.

Jai Bharat Hockey Academy finishes in seventh place:

In the 7th/8th classification match, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 5-0. Tamanna (18', 54') and Nisha Saini (19', 47') scored braces while Captain Annu (44') scored a goal for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor