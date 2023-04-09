Khelo India Women's Hockey League: PSSF, SS, SHO, KHA register wins

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 : Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation, SAI Shakti, Sports Hostel Odisha, and Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar won their respective games on day 5 of the ongoing Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 - Final Phase) today in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy by 12-0 in the first game of the day. Sakshi Rana (7', 9', 35', 40', 50', 58') was the standout performer for her team with six goals under her name. The other scorers for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation were Tamanna Yadav (17', 30', 31'), Tannu (33'), and Ravina (45', 50').

SAI Shakti defeated Salute Hockey Academy by a 6-0 margin in the second game. The goalscorers for SAI Shakti were Poonam Mundu (22', 32', 39'), Khushi (26'), Aishwarya Dubey (35'), and Pooja Nagle (54').

The third game ended with Sports Hostel Odisha beating HAR Hockey Academy by a 3-1 scoreline. Bhateri (15') drew first blood for HAR Hockey Academy but Sports Hostel Odisha came back swinging through goals from Sunnelita Toppo (32'), Dipi Monika Toppo (39'), and Aliva Jate (56') to secure the victory.

Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar defeated HIM Academy 6-4 in the last game of the day. The goal scorers for HIM Academy were Subham (11', 12'), Rajbala (23'), and Team Captain Mta (50'). Meanwhile, goals from Sneha Sabharwal (7', 33', 35'), Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (37', 56'), and Anjali Panwar (45') helped Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar secure a hard-fought win.

