Khelo India Women's Hockey League: Sports Authority of India 'A' defeat Sports Hostel Odisha 6-0

In what was an excellent display of hockey, the eighth day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (Under-16) Phase - 2 saw Smart Hockey Academy, Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation, Sports Authority of India 'A', Salute Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Sports Authority of India 'B' register wins in their respective matches.

In the opening game, Smart Hockey Academy kickstarted the day with an 18-2 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. While Captain Komal (9', 54') scored both goals for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, it was Anjani (13', 17', 29', 30', 39', 45', 48', 50', 56', 58', 60') who scored eleven goals and Loveleen (4', 7', 41' 44') with another four leading the charge for Smart Hockey Academy. Jaanvi (36'), Damandeep Kaur (44') and Navroop Kaur (55') were also on the scoresheet for the winners.

After that, Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation won by a scoreline of 8-2 against the Ghumanehra Riser's Academy. Captain Pooja (34') and Deepika (44') found the back of the net for Ghumanehra Riser's Academy, however, it was Khushi (14', 33', 50') and Manjinder (10', 30', 56) who stole the show with hat-tricks for Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation. Also on the scoresheet for the winners were Captain Ravina (21') and Bhavya (55').

That was followed up by another fine display of hockey as the Sports Authority of India 'A' won by a scoreline of 6-0 against Sports Hostel Odisha. Jyoti Xaxa (23', 45'), Captain Tanuja Toppo (27', 37') and Binati Minz (41', 42) were the scorers for Sports Authority of India 'A'.Game 4 of the day saw Salute Hockey Academy take on Anantapur Hockey Academy, with the former winning 4-1. For Salute Hockey Academy, Captain Divya (28', 41') scored twice while Shraddha Gupta (2') and Shivani Chauhan (44') also found the back of the net. Meanwhile, Hasini (3') scored the lone goal for the Anantapur Hockey Academy.

In the fifth game, HAR Hockey Academy took on Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, with the latter winning a closely contested game 2-1. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre took the lead through Doli Bholi (25') before Diksha (34') equalised for HAR Hockey Academy. However, Nirmala Senbar (52') scored the winner for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

In the final game of the day, Sports Authority of India 'B' defeated Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 3-2 in a keenly contested game. Sisliya Sandi Purti (15'), Lalpeksangi (32') and Akansha Pal (57') scored for the Sports Authority of India 'B' side while Kajal Pundir (26') and Sujata Jayant (59') kept Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the hunt.

( With inputs from ANI )

