Korea, Thailand, Malaysia arrive in Bihar for Asian Women's Champions Trophy

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], November 8 : Korea, Thailand and Malaysia arrived in Rajgir, Bihar on Friday ahead of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.

The premier Asian hockey competition will take place from November 11-20, featuring defending champions India, Japan and Olympic Silver medalists China as well, as per Hockey India. India will be aiming to defend their title, which they have won twice. In the final last year, they beat Japan 4-0.

Korea who are tied with China as the second-best ranked team in the competition, have arrived with a new look squad for the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. They will face Japan on the opening day and their encounter against India is scheduled for November 12.

"All opponents in the competition are strong so, we have to take it game by game and focus on our game. The new players in the squad are mostly younger, filled with pace and physically stronger. We are building the team with a target to do well in the Asian Games and the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 is a good stage to test the team. It is always a pleasure to play hockey in India, we are looking forward to some intense matches," Korea's Captain Cheon Eunbi commented, according to a release.

Meanwhile, Thailand, the lowest-ranked team in the competition will have to face Olympic Silver medalists China in their first game of the tournament. And they will face hosts India on November 14.

Thailand Head Coach Bae Young Wook expressed his optimism ahead of the tournament saying, "It was a great experience when we played in Ranchi last time, we have been to India quite a few times and it is always an enjoyable experience. The team is filled with younger players, mostly from the under-21 team and we have seven seniors to guide them throughout the tournament. The team has prepared well and we are looking to make it to the semifinal at least."

Malaysia will take on Defending Champions and host India in their first match of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. Malaysia arrive with four players yet to make their debut and five players who recently made their senior debut against Wales; players who played in the FIH Junior World Cup in Santiago, South Africa last year.

"We have been in India a few times now and the Indian team always challenges us on the pitch. The venue looks nice, I hope the matches will be interesting. The team is mostly filled with youngsters and it will be good to give them some high-level match experience here. This younger lot along with the senior players makes for a good combination; we are eager to see how they will fare against teams like India and China," Malaysia Head Coach Ibrahim Nasihin revealed.

India will open their Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 campaign against Malaysia on 11th November at 7:30 PM IST.

Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and live stream on SonyLiv. In addition, all India matches will be televised on DD Sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor