Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand advance to final in 14th Hockey India Junior Women National C'ship

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 10 : Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the final after victories in their respective semi-final matches on the ninth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh confirmed their spot in the Final after a 1 - 1 (5 - 4 SO) win against the Hockey Association of Odisha. Bahala Surekha (18') scored to give Hockey Association of Odisha the lead but Patel Sneha (59') in the penultimate minute of the match equalised for Hockey Madhya Pradesh and forced a penalty shootout. With both teams scoring two goals each in the shootout the match advanced to sudden death. Katariya Khushi, Kajal, and Huda Khan scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh while their goalkeeper Krisha Parihar saved the third penalty to secure the win.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 to secure their spot in the Final. Roshni Aind (7') and Parwati Topno (43') scored to grant Hockey Jharkhand a two-goal lead in the game. Captain Nandni (58') scored to reduce the deficit by a goal for Hockey Haryana but they failed to change the outcome of the game any further.

Earlier in the championship, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-0 in the first match of the day. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (17', 38') found the back of the net twice to ensure victory for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the match.

In the second Quarter Final, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Maharashtra 3-0. A spectacular hattrick by Dungdung Sweety (2', 19', 31') put the game beyond any doubt in Hockey Jharkhand's favour.

Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Punjab 3-1 in the third Quarter Final. Hockey Haryana built a two-goal lead after two quickfire goals from Pooja Malik (22') and Khasa Shashi (24'). Kaur Sukhveer (30') scored to grant Hockey Punjab a fighting chance but Bhteri (59') scored to seal the win for Hockey Haryana in the dying moments of the game.

In the last Quarter Final, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey by 5-1. Captain Lahare Mamteshwari (1') scored to grant Chhattisgarh Hockey the lead soon after the start whistle. But Tanuja Toppo (11'), Kujur Priyanka (20'), Kujur Rambha (29', 33') and Karuna Minz (32') scored to turn the game in Hockey Association of Odisha's favour.

