Maharashtra, Chandigarh join Tamil Nadu, Odisha for Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 men's semi-finals

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 : As the tournament reaches its knockout stage, the semi-finalists are ready to take one more step towards winning the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 and etch their name in history.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Punjab won their respective matches in the quarter-finals to move ahead in the competition and face each other in the semi-finals of the women's category.

On the other side in the men's category, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Chandigarh joined Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Association of Odisha in the semi-finals to be played on June 25 here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In the first Quarter-Final match of the women's category today, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Karnataka 3-1. Chitra (18'), Rasna Suresh Babu (22') and Saumya (39') scored for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, whereas Rohini MR (57') managed to score a consolation goal in the final minutes. With this win, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu has secured its position in the semi-finals.

In the second Quarter-Final match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Kerala Hockey 10-0. Sarita Lakra (14', 32', 36', 46', 50') stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring five goals in the match. Pratima Ekka (11') scored one goal while MINZ Sarita Roshan (23', 26', 43') netted a hat-trick to strengthen their position in the game. Captain Lucela Ekka (8') also scored one goal to take the total of the goals scored in double digits, convincingly securing their berth in the semi-finals.

In the next Quarter-Final, Hockey Haryana successfully got a step closer to lifting the trophy after entering the semi-finals with an 8-0 won against Hockey Himachal in the women's category. Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal (2', 12', 26', 33') managed to score a sum of four goals throughout the first three quarters and took the game away from Hockey Himachal. Nishi Shivendra Singh (4'), Sonika Yadav (8'), Captain Pritam Siwach (27') and Anchal Verma (54') also scored one goal each to help their team reach the semi-finals.

In the fourth Quarter-Final match of the women's category, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Maharashtra 13-0. Captain Amandeep Kaur (2', 7', 19', 20', 54') led from the front and stood out as the goal scorer as she scored five goals in the match. Baljit Kaur Marar (3', 31', 44', 46') also scored four goals to take the game further away from the opponent. Sania Sharma (23'), Arun Bala (29'), Sangita Minz (37') and Jaspreet Kaur (58') also contributed with one goal each to enter the semif-finals.

On the other hand, in the third quarter-final match of the men's category, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-1. Paramesh KS (15') opened the numbers on the scoreboard in the game for Hockey Karnataka. In response, Captain Dhananjay Mahadik (19') scored an equaliser for Hockey Maharashtra. Also, Sandesh Ganesh More (39') scored a match-winning goal to take his team to the semi-finals.

In the last Quarter-Final match of the men's category, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Haryana 2-2 (SO 3-1). Vivek Dahiya (29') and Jitender Kumar (47') scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana. On the opposite side, Ravinder Singh (43', 58') scored a brace to end the game in a draw, by the final whistle.

In the shoot-out, goalkeeper Arundeep Sanghotra stood out as the top performer for Hockey Chandigarh as he saved three out of the four chances. Virender Singh managed to score one goal for Hockey Haryana, whereas Ravinder Singh, Sanjiv Kumar and Vikram Saini scored for Hockey Chandigarh to register the win.

