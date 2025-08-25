Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Hockey Asia Cup 2025 trophy

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 25 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday unveiled the glittering Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy here, marking the countdown to the tournament's 12th edition, scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

The Rajgir edition is set to be historic, being the first major international hockey tournament hosted in Bihar, adding to the growing sporting stature of the state.

Also present on the occasion of trophy unveiling on Monday evening were Harbinder Singh - three-time Olympics medalist, Ashok Dhyanchand - bronze medalist at 1972 Olympics, Zafar Iqbal - gold medalist at 1980 Moscow Olympics, as well as officials from the Bihar State Government and Hockey India.

This year's Asia Cup will also serve as a direct qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. The tournament winner will secure an automatic berth, while the teams finishing second to sixth will proceed to next year's World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier in the day, Double Olympic medallist and current Asia No.1 Indian men's hockey team arrived in Patna, Bihar on Monday for Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.

India had won the bronze medal in the previous edition held in Jakarta, where a young team with 15 debutants showed heart in their campaign by finishing on the podium.

This time, however, with the World Cup qualification at stake, India has brought their best squad to the campaign and will be looking to showcase their A game in Rajgir.

Upon arriving this afternoon, fresh from high-intensity friendly matches against Australia in Perth, Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed his delight over playing in Bihar for the first time."We are very happy to arrive in Bihar for this prestigious tournament. It is great that international hockey is being hosted here, and we want to inspire the people of this region with our game and create more fans for the sport," Fulton said as quoted from Hockey India.

Speaking about the importance of this tournament, Fulton said, "The team's preparations has been solid for this tournament. Our approach will be similar to that of the Paris Olympics, where we began with good wins in the pool stage. We want to start well here, take it game-by-game, build on our momentum, and we are cognisant that it's been eight years since India last won the title (in 2017, Dhaka). While we are confident of winning, we don't want to take any team lightly."

Captain Harmanpreet reflected similar emotions and said, "We have never played in Bihar, and it's exciting to see that Rajgir is already hosting its second international hockey tournament within a span of one year. This shows the government's intent to support the game, and we are looking forward to the love and support of hockey fans here throughout the tournament."India is grouped in Pool A along with Japan, China and Kazakhstan, while Pool B features Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.

