Massive turnout as Odisha Government celebrates Olympic Hockey medalists

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 21 : A grand celebration took place at Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday under the leadership of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

This prestigious event honoured the Indian Hockey team for their remarkable achievement of securing the Bronze Medal at the recent Olympic Games.

The Indian hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh and featuring Odia star Amit Rohidas, clinched the Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a decisive victory over Spain.

The Vijay Utsav kicked off with an energetic parade from Biju Patnaik Airport to Kalinga Stadium, culminating in a grand celebration of the nation's sporting heroes with thousands of people and hundreds of folk artists joining the Roadshow.

The roadshow was a true testament to the state's unwavering support for hockey and its deep connection with the sport as stated by Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

"This grand celebration not only honours our athletes' remarkable achievements but also underscores Odisha Government's pivotal role in advancing sports both nationally and internationally. We reaffirm our focus on nurturing talent and building a robust sports infrastructure for the future from the grassroots level. Govt. will leave no stone unturned in creating robust infrastructure setup at the ground level to develop more players Olympic ready which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi opened all doors to encourage the Hockey Team by announcing Rs 15 lakh for each player, Rs 10 lakh for each support staff, Rs 50 lakh for PR Sreejesh, and Rs 4 crore for Odisha's star, Amit Rohidas.

Odisha Government is now focusing on enhancing grassroots-level infrastructure to promote sports across the state. This strategic move aligns with the Chief Minister of Odisha's vision to build a robust sports ecosystem and elevate the overall sports culture in the state.

Building upon the commitment to hockey, Chief Minister Majhi has announced a further extension of Odisha's sponsorship of Indian hockey until 2036 which aligns with the state's ambitious 'Vision Odisha: 2036,' which celebrates Odisha's centenary.

Although the festive fever is yet to begin in the state, but the Celebration organised by the Odisha Govt. created an overwhelming and goose-bumping atmosphere.

As the nation came together to honour these heroes, the event served as a powerful reminder of the potential that lies in supporting and nurturing sporting talent. The Odisha Government invites the nation to embrace the spirit of victory and commitment that defines our collective journey towards sporting greatness.

