Men's captain Harmanpreet congratulates India women's hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy triumph

New Delhi [India], November 21 : India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 triumph in Bihar's Rajgir.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team were crowned Champions of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, after a 1-0 victory over China in the final.

The game saw both teams at their best in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second half and a goal from Deepika (31') ensured India defended their Asian Champions Trophy title.

Harmanpreet took to X to lavish praise on the women's hockey team for their incredible effort and gave a special shoutout to Deepika.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team on clinching the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir and taking their title tally to 3! Hats off to young captain Salima Tete and Harender Sir for an incredible job. A special shoutout to Deepikaone drag flicker to another, you're destined for greatness," Harmanpreet wrote on X.

Both teams fiercely contested every inch of territory as the game began, trading circle entries without managing any shots on goal. It was an intense, end-to-end battle, but neither side could find the finishing touch for most of the quarter.

In the final minutes of the quarter, India strung together a series of quick passes to penetrate the shooting circle. However, the Chinese defence stayed resilient, closely marking the forwards and preventing any clear goalscoring opportunities and the first quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter, China took the initiative and earned a penalty corner two minutes in, but Bichu Devi showcased her catlike reflexes by leaping high to swat away a close-range shot from Jinzhuang Tan. India immediately responded by earning a penalty corner in the very next minute, but Deepika's drag flick was brilliantly saved by the Chinese goalkeeper Surong Wu.

Both teams traded another set of penalty corners, yet neither could find the back of the net. The game continued to be an intense, end-to-end battle, with neither side willing to give an inch. As a result, the first half ended with the score still locked at 0-0.

As the final quarter began, China showed greater resolve, pressing forward with determination. However, India quickly regained control, pushing China back and earning a penalty corner within two minutes but Sushila's shot was easily kicked away by Surong Wu in goal.

China then rallied and intensified its pursuit of an equalizer, but the Indian defence remained impenetrable, effectively shutting down all avenues for China's attacks. In the end, India's exemplary defence ensured they clinched their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

